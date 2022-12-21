New World on how tax changes and leaderboards are changing its PvP scene

If territory control is your main focus in New World, you’re going to want to tune in to this week’s Forged in Aeternum episode. Creative Director David Verfaillie and Social Feature Lead Dan Henuber talked about the recent tax changes that brought in a revenue sharing model and how that’ll impact the game going forward.

Another big change on the horizon are PvP leaderboards and how war is declared between factions. The team wants to make sure that players are informed as to upcoming battles and also have enough of a window of opportunity to set up defenses.