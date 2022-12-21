World of Warcraft is granting subscribers limited-time access to Dragonflight’s first chapter

If the whiff of desperation in World of Warcraft’s earlier offer of subscription time for gifting Dragonflight hit your nose, that conclusion is probably not going to get much better with regard to the MMORPG’s latest offer: Existing subscribers or those with game time but don’t have the expansion can now experience a limited-time trial of Dragonflight between now and January 2nd.

This demo of the expansion will grant players access to Chapter 1 of the expansion and the Dracthyr evoker, along with content like dragonriding, two dungeons, and questing in the Forbidden Reach starting zone up to level 63. After the trial period ends, a purchase of Dragonflight is (naturally) required to continue.

As one might expect, player reaction to this promo is full of raised eyebrows and assumptive smirking about Dragonflight’s popularity. All the same, if you are curious about what those dragon folks are all about, there’s a demo available.



Embrace your Draconic Nature. For a limited time, all active accounts can play the new Hero Class: Dracthyr Evoker. Full details: https://t.co/isbdNK7bVJ pic.twitter.com/4TuFlxJkmG — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) December 20, 2022