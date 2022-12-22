Closers celebrates the holidays with sticker collections and bunny outfits

When you think of Christmas, does your mind usually fill with Playboy bunny-style outfits? It does in the minds of Closers’ devs if the game’s holiday event is any indication, which is headlined by “holy night bunny” costume sets that players can potentially find in washing machines, which grant access to a unique emote and character illustrations when these costume sets are complete.

Speaking of collecting things, there’s also a winter festival event that’s focused on sticker collecting: Stickers can be earned from dungeon clears, then combined for a variety of rewards. There’s also some login rewards to collect, a Union Pass to fill out for goodies, buffs to item find and XP, and (unsurprisingly) sales in the cash shop. Don’t ask why this winter event features ladies in bikini tops; we just established this game says bunny suits are Christmassy.

To be fair, it’s not only about events that ignore how cold weather feels in certain outfits. The game has also had a content update that features a new battle program, a phase awakening system, and unique skills that can only be engaged in certain dungeons.