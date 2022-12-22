Lost Ark’s early 2023 roadmap includes the Witcher crossover and Artist class

‘Tis the season for a whole lot of MMORPGs to release their previews for the new year, and Lost Ark is no different. Smilegate and Amazon’s popular fantasy title pushed out a roadmap that covers plans from January through April.

One of the most humorous parts is the previously announced January crossover with The Witcher: “A beautiful island’s festivities have been interrupted by a mystifying vortex. Uncovering the mysteries will lead to encounters with iconic characters from The Witcher on an all-new island and in new event quests!”

Other reveals include guild improvements, a February anniversary celebration, the opening of the Rowen continent for high-level players, a new kind of PvP batlefield, Brelshaza hard mode, and a Hanumatan guardian raid.

And if that’s not enough, there’s a new class on the way in April called the Artist. “The Artist is capable of tactical versatility with illusion powers from her brush, and specializes in supporting her team. With her magical brush and flowing ink, the Artist can either choose to attack foes directly or summon holy beasts by painting them,” the devs said.