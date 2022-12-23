Final Fantasy XIV launches Gods Revel, Lands Tremble on January 10

Today was the latest Final Fantasy XIV live letter, and that means that fans now have a release date and trailer for patch 6.3, titled Gods Revel, Lands Tremble. It arrives on January 10th, 2023, and it will contain all of the deicidal content you could possibly ask for in the form of the new Euphrosyne alliance raid. It also contains more main story quests, a new Ultimate challenge against Omega, and a new Unreal fight against Sophira. Look, there’s another deity right there!

If you want more than you can glean from the trailer, of course, you can also check out a full summary and fan translation of the letter, which includes previews of some of the new gear from various sources including PvP and the new raid, some of the Island Sanctuary improvements incoming, and a summary of changes to Paladin. The Paladin changes will be substantial, buffing up the job’s defenses while also offering more opportunities to deliver efficient damage via instant spellcasts. Check out the trailer just below, and get hype for the full patch in just a couple weeks.