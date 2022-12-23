Heavensturn returns to Final Fantasy XIV on December 31 – without a hat this year

Over the years of playing Final Fantasy XIV, players have grown very accustomed to the way that Heavensturn events work. The new year is coming, and there is a representative from the Far East sharing appreciation for a certain animal that represents the upcoming year. As a reward, players get a kabuto that is modeled after that animal. But this year is different because an usagi kabuto is already in the game and was already a previous reward. What’s to be done about the new year’s celebration?

The answer, apparently, is that players will instead get a gorgeous looking set of Far Eastern armor (complete with dye options) and a new crane banner to hang in a domicile. Of course, the story is at this point vague, but players may assume it will be fairly standard in terms of overall cadence. Maybe with some viera to look curiously indignant about all the bunny hats.