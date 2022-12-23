World of Tanks teases 2023 plans including new modes, system reworks, and more vehicle updates

While many World of Tanks players are likely busying themselves with holiday goodness, Wargaming is already looking ahead to 2023, with a bunch of planned changes heading to the game over the course of next year.

Some of these plans include new a Recon Mission game mode, the promise of more frequent returning events, a fresh Onsloaught season that will include qualification battles, a new Oyster Bay map and reworks to several other existing maps, and system updates that include a new achievement system and several crew system updates. Of course, it’s not a tank battling game without the tanks, and there’s promise of new vehicles and additional vehicle balancing next year as well.

The timing for updates is currently a bit vague, but more detailed information will be shared by the devs starting in February, and there’s a sizzle reel that breathlessly blitzes through what’s planned in the new year waiting below.

