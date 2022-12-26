ArcheAge details an upcoming fresh start server land rush event and powerstone pet adjustments

ArcheAge continues to believe rushing for open land to claim in its MMORPG world is a festive occasion instead of a teeth-gnashing, FOMO-scented, stress headache-causing hellscape as evidenced by the announcement of a literal event for the whole affair that’s arriving to the Melisara and Gene fresh start servers.

Players who construct a house between December 27th and January 1st will be automatically entered into an in-game giveaway that grants bound tax certificates, housing cosmetics, or unique housing items depending on what size of building is placed. A total of 90 winners will be drawn during this event, so if you were already champing at the bit to plop down a plot, the event now adds additional mental weight incentive.

In other AA news, this Thursday will see powerstone pet adjustments that tweak power cooldowns and stop buff application cheese, while this week’s patch is mostly about bug fixes or the launch of a new ArchePass in the case of Unchained.