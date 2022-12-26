Final Fantasy XIV posts dates and buyer restrictions for new housing wards coming with patch 6.3

The next major update for Final Fantasy XIV will see a half-dozen wards added to every housing district in the game for every server; that’s another chunk of houses for players to fence over in terms of getting their own dwellings. But when will players be able to start staking their claims? According to a new post on the official site, most worlds will get access starting on January 15th, albeit with certain restrictions for the game’s newest servers.

New data centers and new servers added to existing data centers will not have purchasing opened up on these wards just yet, although they will be subject to changes regarding which districts are available for private buyers or free companies. Everywhere else will see adjustments to ward purchase allowances and the commencement of lotteries for plots, with ward 25 available for free companies only, ward 30 available for private buyers only, and 26 through 29 available for both. Either way, don’t lose your head worrying about diving in right away; the districts will wait until the patch has been out for a few days first.