Overwatch 2 breaks down its MMR and matchmaking systems while hinting at planned updates

A competitive shooter like Overwatch 2 lives and dies by a few different grinding gears, such as those that power player MMR and matchmaking, and if you’re the sort who finds those systems are lacking, then you might care to join the devs on a deep-dive of these moving parts.

As one would expect, the dev blog goes into some pretty fine detail on how MMR is calculated, how group play can affect personal stats, and how MMR changes for new players were applied in order to get relevant data faster and make matchmaking fairer for fresh players.

The blog does acknowledge that group-based matchmaking is going to see adjustment “in the coming months” in order to reduce the disparity between player skill levels without really explaining what’s being done and also asks for continued feedback regarding the new player experience. “We’re continuing to analyze data, tune values, and evaluate more changes to the matchmaker,” the post concludes. “We feel strongly that the best way to achieve this is to make matches that are as fair and balanced as possible.”