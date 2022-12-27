Arcane Waters adds the Pine Peaks location, animal breeding, and a guild shipyard

A location named Pine Peaks can probably be easily envisioned. One can likely expect pine trees, for example, or perhaps mountain peaks if not really tall hills. Presumably some of those things will feature in this new location that’s recently arrived to the open world of Arcane Waters, but there’s also a new voyage, new enemies, and a new boss to find there too. Likely that muscle lizard you see pictured in the header there.

While this new region is certainly a highlight of the pixel pirating MMO’s new update, there are other things to enjoy, such as the addition of a new breeding program for livestock on farms, a level cap raise to 45, the ability for guilds to create a shipyard that opens up new ship purchasing options, and new puzzles and quest areas to find.

Adjustments made to the game include most POI enemy fights turning into the “hack n’ slash” combat model, custom animal recoloering, and additional language support, while bug fixes like the end of PvP benefits being earned in solo mode and higher rarity weapons doing appropriate damage are also in the update.