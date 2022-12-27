Massively OP Podcast Episode 402: Mailbag unlimited

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin dig through the hefty mailbag to tackle all sorts of listener questions and topics, including Blue Protocol’s publishing, MMO bad habits, World of Warcraft’s worst zones, books about MMOs, and more!

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Intro

Mailbag: Is it bad that Amazon is publishing Blue Protocol?

Mailbag: What bad habits have we picked up from MMOs?

Mailbag: Improving relationships with NPCs

Mailbag: What’s a wasted WoW zone?

Mailbag: How do you handle character conceptualization?

Mailbag: Hero Wars mini-review

Mailbag: What weird MMO gaming peripherals would we want?

Mailbag: Books about MMOs

Mailbag: MMOs designed to crowdsource solutions

Outro

