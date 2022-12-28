PSO2: New Genesis previews content, events, features, and updates arriving through June

If you’re not a regular watcher of the NGS Headline video series that comes out of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, then you missed out on a whole lot of information that came out of the latest episode, which shared a rundown of updates coming to the MMO from January to June.

As one might expect, details for January’s updates were much more granular, with a look at New Year’s and winter events, a new combat region, refinements to the Geometric Labyrinth aimed at making it easier to clear, and a host of additional quality-of-life updates including clearer stats details, streamlined customization choices, and more.

The video also showcased a change to server blocks that is arriving in late January, which will automatically adjust the number of blocks needed as server congestion rises and reset those block numbers after every maintenance. The intent is to make it easier for players to find spontaneous encounters in the open world.

Later in the presentation, fans got a look at a content roadmap running for the first portion of 2023: February will bring new quests and a colossal boss fight, March will launch an event for the spring season, April and May sees a second anniversary event and a new class, and June tentatively adds a so-called “ultra evolution update” with the addition of customized player housing and a level cap raise to 75 with additional class skills to match.