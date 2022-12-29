ArcheAge Unchained closes out 2022 with a boost to XP, honor points, and loot drops

Are you spending the waning days of 2022 in ArcheAge Unchained? If you are, then you’re going to enjoy a nice little end-of-year boost to various earnings. If you’re not spending the waning days of 2022 in Unchained, perhaps this will entice you to come on by. Or maybe you’ve got a party planned, I don’t know. I can’t squint hard enough to see through your browser window into your place.

On point, the boost event in question will run between now and Thursday, January 5th, and bring with it double the XP, quest honor points, vocation badges, and loot drops. For those who have characters that want to get over some finish lines, this event probably arrives at the right time.

Meanwhile, the base game has put out its customary weekly patch that temporarily reduces the equipment point requirement to enter the Golden Plains Battle until January 25th, wholesale removes restrictions from entering Golden Plains or Red Dragon’s Keep on the Gene and Melisara fresh start servers, and applies previously outlined powerstone pet updates.