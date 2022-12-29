Prosperous Universe devs share one last blog about server and UI updates

Before the devs of Prosperous Universe vacated the office for a holiday break, they had one final dev blog to write players of the econ PvP MMO with words of thanks, a couple of small update details, and a recounting of… looking at train routes in Stuttgart, Germany, apparently.

On the subject of those update details, the post points out a server update that has increased the rewards given out for completing faction contracts, while a future update is being planned that will replace the APEX interface with something other than the “coder art” that’s been in place since the game launched. The devs also remark that a recent livestream appeared to be well received and will likely have more livestreams in the future.

Otherwise the devs have been putting together tutorial videos and an influencer video while also taking a moment to gawk at German railway plans.