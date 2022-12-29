Vendetta Online recounts updates and improvements made over the course of this past year

Vendetta Online is another one of those MMOs that keeps on sailing beneath most radars yet has a steady stream of updates in spite of it not grabbing the wider zeitgeist; after all, 2022 has been a pretty busy one. That’s more than reason enough for the game to look back at 2022 in its latest newsletter as it condenses improvements and updates made to the spacefaring sandbox these past 12 months.

As one would expect, much of the newsletter calls attention to some of the more recent patches applied this month, which introduced several custom-made missions, a host of capship features and command abilities, and the usual bug fixes. The newsletter also casts a light on several different events kicking off through the remainder of December.

The retrospective otherwise covers the 344 custom missions that have been added to the game since December 31st, 2021; runs down the various features and quality-of-life improvements like account security updates, higher framerates for the Android version, and an auto-aim angle stat to blaster weapons among other things; and looks back at the efforts of the devs to improve game stability and performance before closing out with the promise of more announcements to come in the new year.