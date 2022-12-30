Tomorrow Falls crashes, crunches, and careens cars in post-apoc arenas

You would think that if the global apocalypse ever came, the survivors would be especially careful with their cars, seeing as how factories aren’t making any more and parts will start to become scarce. But if the post-apoc genre has taught us anything, it’s that everyone will get stupid for demolition derbies the second the world goes pear-shaped.

So let’s not blink twice at Tomorrow Falls, an upcoming multiplayer vehicle battler by studio DPS Games. The game is still in early development, although it’s boasted four playtests over the past year.

What’s this title all about? “Tomorrow Falls puts you at the heart of fast-paced 15v15 battles. Choose your hero from a futuristic cast and utilize their mighty combat vehicles to wreak havoc and claim glory. Disrupt the battlefield with nine unique heroes and over 40 unlockable vehicles to collect and customize!”