MMO Week in Review: Hello to the MMOs of 2023

Bree Royce
The last week of the year is never huge on news, but we still had some bright spots – chief among them being the revelation that Throne and Liberty is now shooting for a global launch on both PC and console in the first half of next year.

Meanwhile, we discussed WoW’s endgame problems, grumped about the state of MMO PvP, and considered the meaning of value, plus we capped off our annual awards with our MMO of the year, best expansion, and most anticipated titles.

Happy new year, everyone! Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

MassivelyOP’s 2022 Awards: MMORPG of the Year - Welcome back to Massively Overpowered's formal end-of-the-year awards! Today's award is for the MMORPG of the Year, which was awarded jointly to Final Fantasy XIV and New World last year.…
The best MassivelyOP streams of 2022 - MassivelyOP's Stream Team expanded with a bang in 2022 as MOP's Chris joined MOP's MJ to form our core streaming duo. Not only do they dip into new shinies and…
MassivelyOP’s 2022 MMO Lifetime Achievement Award - Welcome back to the Massively Overpowered's formal end-of-the-year awards for one more special award. Readers will remember that last year, we decided to institute a lifetime achievement award specifically to…
MassivelyOP’s 2022 Awards: Most Anticipated MMO - Welcome back to Massively Overpowered's formal end-of-the-year awards! Today's award is for the Most Anticipated MMO, which was awarded jointly to Palia and Guild Wars 2's End of Dragons last…

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre's latest news and Massively OP's best content in our MMO Week in Review!
