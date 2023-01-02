Apple TV announces an upcoming Mythic Quest spinoff miniseries called Mere Mortals

It appears that the MMO dev studio sitcom Mythic Quest is popular enough to warrant a brief spinoff series. Apple TV+ recently unveiled its plans to release an eight-episode spinoff miniseries called Mere Mortals.

Mere Mortals will be written by series’ star Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney, and is said to “explore the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game” while “[expanding] the world” of Mythic Quest. Details about the miniseries are otherwise thin, but the announcement does explain that episodes of Mere Mortals will take a page out of the original series’ “departure episodes” such as Backstory! and A Dark Quiet Death.

Mere Mortals currently has no release schedule as of right now, but fans of the comedy series can perhaps celebrate the fact that Mythic Quest is popular enough to warrant the reveal. Mythic Quest is otherwise still running through its third season and has already been picked up for a fourth season at least.