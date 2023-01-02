Bellatores goes silent for a half-year after receiving $33.3M investment

Normally, an up-and-coming MMORPG enjoying a $33.3 million windfall would be nothing but good news. But in the case of Nyou’s Bellatores, it’s more concerning.

As we reported earlier this year, Bellatores (formerly known as Project N1) is an in-development medieval MMO that was heavily promoting its Unreal Engine 5 graphics as its key selling point. After emerging onto the scene with a debut announcement, the site pointed to a couple of MMO Culture posts regarding $25 million and $8.3 million respective investments for the project.

But this was back in May — and we haven’t heard anything since. Korean developer Nyou hasn’t posted anything more for fans to devour, and the game’s social media presence is virtual nil. Originally, Nyou said that Bellatores was set to arrive by the end of 2022, but that clearly did not happen. Even players in the game’s Discord appear to completely bereft of news.

Is the project fully dead in the water — or did the studio simply go radio silent for western players as it continues development? We’ll keep an eye on it.