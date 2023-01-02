Path of Exile looks back at last year’s updates with a very literal list

Retrospectives can often be a fun exercise in reflection, reminiscence, and achievement. In the case of Path of Exile, its look back at 2022 is quite literally an itemized list of things added to the game, so if you’re hoping for a sterile recounting of the previous twelve months, you’re in luck.

In fairness, not all of this list is quite so clerical, as it does have a bit of trivia sprinkled in like a list of player-designed items, over 200K weta sales, roughly 2128 lines of patch notes for PC and 1861 lines of patch notes for console, and a new player concurrency record of over 270K players.

The post otherwise points out the game’s last four league releases, feature updates like an overhaul of the Atlas, an expansion of Grinding Gear Games’ office space, and the addition and subsequent removal of Archnemesis among a wide variety of other things. If you’re the sort who likes a refresher of POE’s 2022 in list format, consider yourself served.