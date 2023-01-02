Star Wars: The Old Republic players racked up over 158 billion conquest points in 2022

Star Wars: The Old Republic may have seen one of its sparser years of content in 2022, but that doesn’t mean the community was lax during that time period. SWTOR fansite Today in TOR compiled statistics and created an infographic showing just how busy the MMO’s players were last year.

The focus of the graph was on the conquest system between player guilds and servers. Over the course of 51 conquest weeks, SWTOR’s community racked up over 158 billion conquest points. Apparently the most commonly featured planets were Iokath and Ilum, with the least featured were Alderaan and Oricon. I guess that proves that Alderaan really are a peaceful people after all!

