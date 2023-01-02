Star Wars: The Old Republic players racked up over 158 billion conquest points in 2022

Star Wars: The Old Republic may have seen one of its sparser years of content in 2022, but that doesn’t mean the community was lax during that time period. SWTOR fansite Today in TOR compiled statistics and created an infographic showing just how busy the MMO’s players were last year.
I have created a Complete #SWTOR Infographic of this entire years Conquest across ALL servers!
158,179,755,861 recorded Conquest Points, yep 158 BILLION!
See the entire SWTOR Infrographic here: https://t.co/QSlqLA3n6f#swtorfamily #starwars pic.twitter.com/DjD9CpJAIZ
— Kal – Today in TOR (@TodayinTor) December 31, 2022
Source: Today in TOR
