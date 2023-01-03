Black Desert Mobile adds new zones and boss fights, reads fans an audiobook about its twin classes

While most of the Black Desert Mobile world is probably still getting its head around December’s Maegu class release, today’s patch has plenty of things for fans to pay attention to, like new zones and new content. Possibly for those new Maegu to fight in.

This update has opened up two new zones in the Drieghan area in the form of the Fountain of Origin and Gervish Mountains, which also brought a new quest to complete and new knowledge for characters to earn. For those who prefer boss fights, the patch also added a Fugitive Khalk fight to boss rush and a battle against Apocros in the Great Desert. Other portions of the patch include updates to fairy raising, improvements and additions to various UI windows, and a new dream horse story among other things.

Speaking of stories, BDO Mobile is still eager to talk up the Maegu and Woosa twin classes through the vehicle of an audiobook. Pearl Abyss has put out the first of a four-part series that tells the tale of these fated twins; you can listen to it after the break. Maybe while you’re doing things like exploring a new zone or beating on a sand whale.

