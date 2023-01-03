Final Fantasy XIV’s Naoki Yoshida teases the future of the game entering 2023

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
1
Here we go once more.

It’s a new year once again, and this year Final Fantasy XIV fans have fan festivals and the expected announcement of the game’s next expansion coming. Heck, the first major patch of the year is even due to arrive next week, so it’s approaching fast. But producer and director Naoki Yoshida is looking forward to everything happening this year, including the celebration of a major landmark when the game celebrates a decade since its relaunch in August. (Which, as long-time readers will remember, was far from a sure thing when it happened!)

Yoshida’s letter for the new year also contains the now-customary teasing of new content, noting another piece of supposedly in-universe poetry suggesting that players will be heading toward the far horizon and traveling to “lands where few have gone.” That’s something to chew on as the game’s year rolls on, but for the moment, it’s time to enjoy the brief retrospective and just be excited about what’s due for 2023. Maybe pick up some new armor while you’re at it.

Source: Official Site
Advertisement
Previous articleLeaderboard: What’s the most vulnerable Daybreak MMO in 2023?
Next articleChoose My Adventure: Guild Wars delivers a shock to the system after months in the sequel

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
1 Comment
newest
oldest most liked
Inline Feedback
View all comments