Final Fantasy XIV’s Naoki Yoshida teases the future of the game entering 2023

It’s a new year once again, and this year Final Fantasy XIV fans have fan festivals and the expected announcement of the game’s next expansion coming. Heck, the first major patch of the year is even due to arrive next week, so it’s approaching fast. But producer and director Naoki Yoshida is looking forward to everything happening this year, including the celebration of a major landmark when the game celebrates a decade since its relaunch in August. (Which, as long-time readers will remember, was far from a sure thing when it happened!)

Advertisement