Titans of Time is a 3-D free-to-play MMORPG that can be played in your browser right now

If one of your New Year’s resolutions was to try something new in your MMORPG gaming diet, perhaps you can start making good on that self-promise by starting with something a little obscure. Consider Titans of Time, a 3-D MMORPG that can be played in a web browser without spending a single dime.

Titans of Time comes from a pair of developers who go by the names of Calvin and Hobbes (wink wink), who first released the game in June of last year. A release trailer showcased some of what’s available, with gameplay appearing to mostly focus on roaming the world and fighting beasties of all sorts, while recent major developments include the addition of mounts and the game’s latest livestream provides a peek at a massive new zone that’s in the works.

For those who are curious, it’s simply a matter of heading to the website and signing up to hop in, or you can check out the most recent trailers and the game’s last livestream after the break instead. The game might not blow minds, but for a two-person effort, TOT is certainly worthy of a quick spotlight.