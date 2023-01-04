Blade and Soul prepares to celebrate its seventh anniversary on January 11

It’s been a seven-year ride for Blade and Soul since it launched in the West, a ride filled with skimpy costumes, extremely shiny skin, and a whole lot of smacking people with martial arts. And soon you’ll be able to celebrate precisely that ride when the game’s anniversary celebration rolls in as the first major update of 2023, bringing with it all of the new festival events you would want for an anniversary marker. There will be cake, there will be presents for players, and there will be special guests! What more could you ask for?

Well, considering that it is meant as the first major update of the year, you could ask for more events. And the game delivers with a new year’s event and a return of Fortune’s Favor. There’s also a new season of the game’s battle pass as well as a new outfit reward for players who remain subscribed for 365 days. So it’s a rather celebratory first major update, but that makes a certain amount of sense. New year, same blades, same souls.