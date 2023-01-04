Final Fantasy XI previews its January update with more Voracious Resurgence

The Voracious Resurgence arc in Final Fantasy XI is nearing its climax, with chapter 10 of the story coming out with the game’s next major update on January 11th. It’s going to be a fun one, but it’s also going to presage the big hits of chapter 11, which will require a bit more time between installments just to make sure all of the various event scenes and battles play out properly. Players will need just a little bit of extra patience as it rolls out, but hopefully it will be worth the wait.

Naturally, the version update also brings in the monthly rotation of Ambuscade battles, complete with a flan-based battle inspired by a specific Japanese game. It’s a light update to start off the year, but considering that the major climax of the game’s first major story arc after the team announced there would be no more major story arcs is right around the corner, we think the team deserves a pass.