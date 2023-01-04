Therian Saga is a board game MMO where your hero obeys commands while you’re offline

For those discerning MMORPG players looking for a rare and refined flavor of game that diverges from the pack, may your waiter suggest Therian Saga? This long-running and often overlooked MMO boasts both an interesting format and gameplay format.

“Therian Saga is a MMORPG that tries to stand out of the crowd by offering a compelling storytelling surrounded by a massive mathematical set of rules that define the world your hero will evolve in,” studio Virtys explains. “It could be said that it borrows elements from old-time MUD games, strategy games and even tabletop RPGs.”

The game may not look like much in the visuals, but it harbors an impressive array of features. These include sandbox freedom, a deep crafting system, and a high level of challenge. Probably the most interesting feature is the ability to “program” your hero to carry out a series of actions while you’re offline.

The devs discuss how this works: “You might schedule tasks for your hero in the morning, then just check if everything is ok at lunch time and maybe indulge in some trading and social activities. In the evening, when you have a bit more time, you’ll have lots of live gameplay options: quests, adventures, dungeon-raiding, fights with other players in the arena, maybe even a boss run. At the end of your play session, you might ask your hero to sleep, or carry on working during the night.”