Blade & Soul revises Demonsbane score transition and rewards following player disgruntlement

On Tuesday, NCsoft announced that the transition to its next season in Blade and Soul would effectively mean that Demonsbane ranking would be disabled and cut short; instead, players would be compensated for the trouble. Demonsbane ranking, of course, has been the game’s ranking system for mythical dungeons since the tail end of 2021, and players were… pretty mad about the whole ordeal and the late information as well as the lack of rewards. Now, NCsoft has gone into more detail about how the transition will work.

“After further discussion with the development teams, we’d like to clarify the situation of the January 4-11 week for the Demonsbane rankings,” the studio writes. “During that week, ranking for the fourth ‘week’ of the current Demonsbane season will continue instead of being a separate week. It means that your Demonsbane scores will allow you to climb the ladder for the last ‘week’ of the season, which will last for two weeks in real time.”

“On January 11, the top-ranked characters of each class will automatically receive the regular weekly rewards. We’re currently investigating the feasibility of doubling those weekly rewards to compensate for missing a week of rewards, plus a little extra to apologize for the trouble. The seasonal rankings will also be updated with scores that players obtain during the week of January 4-11, as it would normally be. Seasonal rewards will be distributed on January 11, as expected. We apologize for the inconvenience that this situation caused and for the late communication on the issue.”