Halo Infinite gets Skyrim’s Whiterun as a player-created map

Hey, you. You’re finally awake. We thought we’d lost you in a horrible nightmare; you just kept rolling over and mumbling how Skyrim is now the equivalent of Doom where people seem hell-bent on getting every single possible platform to run it. You weren’t wrong, though. Like, did you know that Skyrim is not running in Halo Infinite?

Calm down, no, that’s not accurate. Someone did not make an entire recreation of Skyrim from start to finish that runs in Halo Infinite. But an enterprising fan has made the entire town of Whiterun available as a multiplayer map for everyone who wants to roam around in the town while also being armed with Halo’s iconic weaponry like energy swords and the like.

Bots are not available for the map at this time, but it does support a wide variety of different game modes, so if you want to shoot each other in team deathmatch, that’s certainly an option. It’s a strange bit of fan crossover, but isn’t that what we like to see in the first place?