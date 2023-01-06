Ethyrial Echoes of Yore touches on founder’s pack plans and readies February stress test

There have been some recent murmurs out of the old-school MMORPG Ethyrial: Echoes of Yore, starting with the December dev blog that grants a quick look at summoning and talks up the different vocations that the Arcanist class can advance to.

However, the most interesting news involves the previously announced founder’s packs, as Gellyberry Studios is now calling them exactly that instead of referring to a “founder crowdfunding program.” To that point, the post stresses that purchase of these packs is entirely optional, clarifying that the “development budget for the game [is] sorted out” and that “[the studio does] not wish to rely on [its] players to fund the launch of [its] game.”

That was in December; more recent news has come from the Ethyrial Discord. Those aforementioned founder’s packs are being pushed back to an early January release thanks to “a bit of delay on the vendor side.” Additionally, the game is planning a weekend stress test between February 3rd and 5th, putting players into one single server in order to help the devs “break stuff.” Players are being asked to queue for content, interact with things, and just generally just stomp around.

