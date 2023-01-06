Guild Wars 2 is doing away with DX9 compatibility in April

If you’re still using a computer running a DirectX 9 GPU to play Guild Wars 2, first of all, that’s some serious dedication to Guild Wars 2. But second of all, the funtimes might be over soon if you can’t upgrade, as ArenaNet has announced it’s migrating fully to the DirectX 11 renderer, meaning machines using DirectX 9 will no longer be able to launch the game by this spring.

“We’re happy to announce that we are now ready to remove the DirectX 9 renderer for Guild Wars 2 and migrate all players to the DirectX 11 renderer,” the studio writes. “With this upgrade, we’ll begin adjusting our minimum system requirements to include a DirectX 11-compatible GPU on February 6. This upgrade will roll out to all players over an eight-week period. We expect the process to be completed and all players to be migrated to the DirectX 11 client by April 18. After the rollout has been completed, you will no longer be able to launch the game with DirectX 9.”

If upgrading isn’t in the cards for you, do note that you can still play the game through cloud service platforms like NVIDIA GeForce NOW.