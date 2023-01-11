Black Desert PC launches a Maegu-themed event, adjusts classes, and opens Yolunakea for seasonal players

The Maegu – the second of the much-ballyhooed twin classes of Black Desert – is nearly available on the PC version of the MMORPG, and this week the game is building up anticipation for its launch by launching a fox-filled event. Starting today, players can grow a fox cub in different stages to turn in for rewards, or fully grow the cub into a nine-tailed fox to turn in for a unique cosmetic mask and wall scroll featuring the Maegu.

As usual, there are a host of other events launching this week like double boss drops, another week of the Lara’s buffs event, a 50% increased item drop rate between now and January 18th, and more.

As far as the rest of this patch’s contents, that includes a host of class changes, with particular attention paid to the Ranger; the opening of the Yolunakea wing of Atoraxxion for seasonal server players; adjustments to getting Valtarra’s Clairvoyance and Memory materials, bringing the difficulty of finding them in line with similar materials; and the ability for players to open box items while riding a mount among other updates.