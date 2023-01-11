Destiny 2 offers a brief preview of updates arriving in the next two weeks

Normally plans for the future of Destiny 2 are outlined in the game’s weekly newsletter, but the devs at Bungie have decided to kick out some announcements before then on Twitter, offering a few broad looks at some content updates arriving over the next couple of weeks.

The first update begins today, which unlocks standard armor mods for everyone where before they were locked in a daily rotation stock from Ada-1. “With big changes coming to buildcrafting in Lightfall, we want to give everyone a chance to enjoy all mods in their current state,” the tweet explains.

Next week will see a couple of other changes, like reduced legendary shard costs for all Trials of Osiris, Iron Banner, Crucible, and Gambit weapons, while Grandmaster Nightfalls are set to arrive on January 17th. Incidentally, the Grandmaster power cap and structure will be adjusted to make it more approachable without losing the content’s difficulty. More information on this change will arrive in this week’s newsletter, but players have been given a heads-up now.



