The third season of Hearthstone’s Battlegrounds is set to kick off on January 17th under the careful tutelage of Professor Putricide. Wait, where did he get his degree? Seems a little suspicious, that.

In any case, the new season introduces 16 new undead minions, 11 dual-type minions, and the Professor himself as a hero who can manufacture undead creations during a match. There will be a reward track, of course, with both free and paid pass goodies to claim.

But players can get ready for the season right now by watching a preview event tomorrow, January 12th, between competitive teams across the world.