Bullet-hell battle royale game Dominance launches into Steam early access open beta

Does the world need another battle royale? How about a self-proclaimed “first bullet-hell battle royale”? We’re about to find out, as Cyprus-based studio Stage23 and publisher Inpleron have pushed Dominance into free-to-play the open beta leg of its Steam early access as of this week.

“Dominance is an absolutely new team based multiplayer top-down shooter. What makes this game so unique is the unusual combination of Bullet-Hell and Battle Royale genres as well as the plot itself taking its place in alternative 80’s where humanity is experimenting with aliens’ technologies. Before the start of the match, each player chooses one of the five most suitable characters. There’re 27 players in total who can either survive or die based on how wisely they use the hero abilities and weapons, as well as dodge the shots of enemies. The main principle of Dominance is ‘The less limitations, the better.’ The battlefield is turning into a huge field for experiments with character builds, weapons, and play styles providing a unique experience for the players.”

Reviews coming in from early players on Steam are understandably mixed right now; one player called the dynamics “frisky,” while others complain about lag. So, an online shooter, then.