The Cycle Frontier announces March 29 launch date for Season 3, the end of server wipes, and economy changes

When a new season begins in the PvPvE survival shooter The Cycle: Frontier, change is already expected. However, when Season 3 begins on Wednesday, March 29th, its changes will be much more dramatic as it marks the end of the usual seasonal server wipe.

There will still be a wipe when Season 2 wraps up, but after that point all characters will be able to keep their progress from season to season. For those who like having their progress reset, the devs at Yager are considering a way to give players the option as well as possible rewards for making the choice; details on that feature will be discussed later when a clearer plan forms.

The end of wipes also means that the game’s economy is going to be changed with an eye towards late game balance. This effectively means that high-quality kit will both be more valuable and harder to get. Campaigns will also be tuned with this new economy in mind, with plans for new endgame quest lines that will be expanded on in the future.

