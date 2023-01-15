Lord of the Rings Online promises a producer’s letter ‘soon,’ plans to start testing Update 35

After an event-filled 2022, Lord of the Rings Online players are understandably interested in hearing what’s coming this new year. While Standing Stone Games isn’t quite ready to post its first producer’s letter of the year (it’s coming “soon”), the studio did send its community manager to lay out some hints about the immediate future.

On Friday’s livestream, CM Jerry Snook said that Update 34.2 should be arriving within a week or two with “continued polish and bug fixing and addressing any immediate needs.” Around the same time frame, Update 35 is set to go into testing on the Bullroarer server, but he demurred to share details about what the patch contains.

Snook said that the “detailed” producer’s letter won’t just deal with the next few months but “a little bit beyond that.” He also said that next Friday, Executive Producer Rob Ciccolini will be joining the livestream for a community Q&A.