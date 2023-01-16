ARK Survival Evolved is holding another player-made creature contest

I don’t really play ARK: Survival Evolved very regularly, but if I did and I wanted to enter the contest that lets players submit their own creature to be added to the game, my entry would be my friend’s British shorthair cat Joey. I know that doesn’t sound like a particularly big threat, but trust me, Joey is an absolute gremlin.

Those who are regular players of the survivalbox and have ideas for a new dinosaur simply need to follow some guidelines and file their submission to the proper forum. Entrants are invited to “create a dossier, design a creature, and tell [the devs] how you see it fitting into the current ARK meta,” though it should be noted that the team will naturally be unable to adapt all gameplay ideas with every submission. For example, Joey would be too overpowered on account of his incessant hunger for Achilles tendons.

Fans have until 4:00 p.m. EST on Monday, January 23rd to put in their created critter. Good luck, have fun, and may your creation be nowhere near the menace that was Joey.