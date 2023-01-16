SMITE unveils a Magic The Gathering crossover, a new god, and the Season of Monsters for January 24

Ten years is a major milestone for any game, but it seems a significantly bigger one for MOBAs as very few of them appear to live for so long. With that in mind, the ongoing 10-year celebration of SMITE and this past weekend’s ninth world championship esports event were reason enough to make a host of reveals.

First off, the game will be releasing the fire giant Surtr to the playable roster on January 24th. As one might expect of a fire giant, Surtr has all sorts of flaming attacks including thrown imps, fiery sword swings, and an ultimate that sees him transform into a meteor that crashes into the ground. Hi-Rez also shared a teaser video that hinted at additional god releases over the course of 2023.



January 24th will also kick off the MOBA’s 10th season, dubbed the Season of Monsters. This new season promises a significant series of updates to the Conquest map, a new season pass and battle pass, and gameplay additions like class-specific bonus stats, more new items, and shard relics that provide early game active abilities.

Finally, this upcoming update launches a crossover event with Magic: The Gathering, granting transformative skins for several of the MOBA’s roster to turn them into famous planeswalkers from the card game’s fiction. This crossover event will span two updates, with even more skins scheduled to arrive in the second update of 2023.

source: press release, thanks to Bruno for the tip as well!