Black Desert PC ties down a January 18 release date for the Maegu class

Here she comes, baby. She’s comin’ to gitcha. She’s the Maegu class, the second of the twin classes coming to Black Desert on PC, and while Pearl Abyss had noted that the class would be arriving soon, the studio has now tied down an official launch date: Wednesday, January 18th, aka tomorrow. “Soon” indeed.

As we noted before when the class first debuted at December’s Calpheon Ball, the Maegu casts a variety of long distance, hard-hitting spells and fox spirit summons through the use of a Fox Spirit Charm and Binyeo Knife weapons, which the devs showcased in an individual skill breakdown and a combat trailer.

The Maegu’s launch is part of a larger Land of the Morning Light update that Pearl Abyss has taken to calling a “major expansion.” Notes and details are likely to come tomorrow, but we’re all assured that fox magic lady is arriving then at least.

