New World dev Q&A tackles botting issues, armor changes, and hippos

For its first developer video of the year, New World’s team came out in force to answer a number of pressing community questions in a 15-minute video. Some of the topics addressed include armor risk, botting plagues, PvP development, and… hippos?

Here’s a quick rundown of the highlights:

By the end of 2023, the team plans to have the full 1-60 Tempest storyline revamped.

“While it may feel like we are not paying attention [to complaints and issues], in a lot of cases we are, but we don’t want to talk about it and say, ‘We’re working on this thing that’s going to take us three months,’ which sounds disingenuous.”

“We’re trying to be super-communicative.”

Bots are the team’s “nemesis,” but it has to be careful not to accidentally ban human players in addressing the situation. The security team is creating all sorts of anti-bot scripts but doesn’t want to tip its hand to the actual botters as to what it’s doing. “Bots be bottin’, we be combatin’.”

There are some armor changes coming in the near future. Light armor will become more risky to use in exchange for higher damage.

Blue healing, oblivion, and ice storms are coming to PvP and wars. “We’re not just a PvE game.”

The musket is about to get some serious dev love. “We’re going to be taking more drastic measures” by looking at its accuracy and a nerf to mortal empowerment.

They want to reduce the portal frequency to make them more of an exciting and rewarding event.

Balancing between PvP and PvE weapons is difficult but the team is working on it. Amazon didn’t exactly comment when asked if it would be separating PvP and PvE stats in gear like many other MMOs do. “We agree that something needs to be done,” however.

Alas, hippos are not coming to New World this year. Deal with it.