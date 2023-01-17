RuneScape Mobile gets a social lobby while 39 different worlds go down for localized maintenance

Having a place to just be a social butterfly in MMORPGs is a pretty important part of making a world feel alive, and for a while that sort of feature was missing in the mobile version of RuneScape. As of this week’s update, that has changed thanks to the addition of a social lobby. This social space allows players the ability to access friends, clan chat, and other features that PC players have otherwise had access to. The lobby is available for all mobile platforms.

The game’s weekly newsletter also calls attention to some localized server maintenance being done for 39 different game worlds, which started early this morning. Estimated down time is five hours, while those who play on unaffected worlds should still be able to log in and do whatever it is they’re looking to do.

Speaking of things to do, the post calls attention to its ongoing Raptor’s Rampage event that grants players a buff to get three rare loot rolls on certain bosses, a returning Academy of Heroes theme for Treasure Hunter lootboxes, and the usual spate of patch notes.



❗ Game World Maintenance Underway ❗ 39 Game Worlds are now offline for planned maintenance: https://t.co/ZBmQdmc77k RuneScape will remain available during this time. We'll update you right here on Twitter once work has completed. pic.twitter.com/v8GNL6qNDf — RuneScape (@RuneScape) January 17, 2023