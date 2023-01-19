Class action law firm probes Diablo Immortal over false advertising claims

This is a story about a gem in Diablo Immortal known as the Blessing of the Worthy, an item that could only be found and upgraded in cash shop bundles that cost upwards of $100, and how its description has aroused the attention of a law firm.

The gem in question retaliates against foes when a character is hit. Back in November, players found a discrepancy in the item’s description when it was upgraded to rank two and rank three, with the former stating that enemies would be hit for 12% of a character’s maximum life total and the latter stating that the damage against enemies would scale to a character’s current life total. The misleading item description caused players to request refunds from mobile storefronts, while Blizzard updated the item description and then issued compensation for the error, which many players found to be wildly disappointing.

That swap of the description for a cash shop item leads us to the aforementioned law firm intervention: Migliaccio & Rathod LLP, a public interest legal team based in Washington, D.C., announced that it is investigating Blizzard for false advertising over the gem, arguing that the description change was a bait and switch “since a purchasable item was advertised with one effect that players wanted and ended up with something completely different.”

The investigation could ultimately lead to a class-action lawsuit filed against Blizzard, and the firm is asking those who purchased the gem in question to fill out a questionnaire to “evaluate potential claims.”