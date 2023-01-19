New World promises ‘more programmatic content’ as leaderboards hit the PTS

As the broader Amazon layoff of 18,000 people across the company’s global workforce begins to reverberate across the tech industry, Amazon Games Studio’s MMOs are apparently continuing to hum along – and that includes New World.

The New World team has apparently shuffled its community team, as Community Manager Luxendra introduces a new “public face” for the team, Fenne. (Fenne actually seems to have joined in December 2021; Luxendra introduced her the same way as today back in September 2021). Anyhow, now Fenne says that the studio aims to “get better about doing more programmatic content” for the community – events, specifically. The duo say that the community has pitched in on this front, but the studio itself wants to provide that content and better support the community hosts.

In other New World news, the team has plopped the leaderboards feature on the PTS, which opens for players this afternoon at 4 p.m. EST.

“Leaderboards will recognize players, Companies, and Factions across the following categories: Mutated Expeditions, Faction War, Vs. Environment, Vs. Players, Trade Skills[.] Every category contains subcategories. For example, Faction War includes Territory Control Score. Finish at the top of any weekly, monthly, or quarterly Leaderboard rotation for exclusive skins and titles. Rewards cannot be earned in the PTR. The Leaderboards screen is accessible through the Navigation bar in the menu under Modes. Look for the Leaderboards Tab to see how you compare to the competition.”