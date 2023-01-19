Ship of Heroes looks back at last year, notes creation of a Steam page and upcoming beta test registration

By all accounts, Ship of Heroes had a busy 2022 when you look over the game’s retrospective blog post. The devs recount the variety of updates made last year, including creating missions, adding new enemy groups and maps, launching player housing features and running tests for same, and increasing character creation options. The devs at Heroic Games also nod in appreciation for earning our Indie MMO of the Year award back in 2021.

What might be most intriguing to followers of the superheroic MMO lies in the closing paragraphs of the post. The devs are currently working on crafting the game’s Steam page for a planned release in the first half of this year, and registration for an upcoming beta test is possibly coming in the first quarter of this year, though that test will be under an NDA.

The post also notes that the game is still eyeing a release near the end of this year, though readers should bear in mind that the launch of SOH has been shifted a couple of times now, so consider that launch window nebulous at best.