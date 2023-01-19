Star Citizen recounts November and December updates to NPC behavior, ships, rendering, and locations

If you were wondering what Star Citizen was up to at the end of last year but were concerned because there weren’t any monthly reports, consider your concerns assuaged because CIG combined both November and December into one synopsis. That’s totally convenient and not at all indicative of a team that forgot to turn in its homework.

Let’s run down a few highlights of this roundup, shall we?

On the AI section, much of the work was focused on NPC pathing, taking into account things like elevators, airlocks, and ground vehicles among other things.

For ship artwork, there’s note of pipeline progress for the Corsair, the Spirit, and work on an unannounced vehicle and a new small ship.

The Gen12 renderer saw a number of updates to improve lighting and performance, while additional engine work for volumetric clouds and physics was also a focus.

Most of the feature team focused efforts on spaceship race courses, though the section does end with a word about “an unannounced update to a classic Arena Commander mode” to be elaborated on “in the coming months.”

Finally, the various locations teams continued building out yet-unreleased areas like a rundown Pyro space station, underground facilities, additional cargo elevators for hangars, and a law office. This is important probably.