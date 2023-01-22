MMO Week in Review: The NetEase-Blizzard fireworks show

Bree Royce
This is both awesome and an illustration of what's wrong.

World of Warcraft players got an extra dose of fireworks for Lunar New Year this week as NetEase clapped back at Blizzard, which apparently offered to extend the Chinese WoW license at the very last minute and then pouted when NetEase said no, having already laid off the team and destroyed its Warcraft orc statue. Unfortunately for the players, that means Blizzard’s games sunset tomorrow.

Meanwhile, we peered at Tencent’s WoW clone Tarisland, giggled at the latest War Thunder military docs leaks (plural), dipped into Final Fantasy XIV’s Gods Revel, Lands Tremble, mourned job losses for thousands of industry workers, and observed Ubisoft’s workforce prepare to strike following the company’s latest fiasco.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

