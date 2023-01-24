Pirates weep as Skull and Bones issues automatic PlayStation refunds

Just a few weeks after Ubisoft sank the hopes of every player who was hoping to finally get their hands on Skull and Bones anytime soon, refunds are going out to all who pre-ordered the title on the PlayStation store.

While no official announcement was made, players have confirmed that the PlayStation version of Skull and Bones was refunded to their accounts and the ability to purchase it on the PlayStation Store was delisted. It’s still being mentioned there, but fans can only wishlist — not pre-order — the multiplayer pirate sim.

Other sites are still happily accepting money for the title, including the Epic Game Store and the Xbox Store.

Skull and Bones announced in January that it was delaying the title for a record sixth time to possibly as late as March 2024.