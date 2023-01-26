Lost Ark drops new live-action trailer ahead of its first anniversary

We’re still a few weeks away from Lost Ark’s first birthday here in the west, but Amazon and Smilegate are clearly already cranking up the hype machine in anticipation, as last night they released a brand-new live-action trailer to boost the game’s visibility.

Now, we warn you that like most live-action trailers for video games, this is pretty goofy, as it shows a group of gamers – attached to their modern chairs and gaming rigs and desks – floating through different areas of the gameworld and fighting baddies.

The trailer ends with a call-to-action slide inviting you to join the anniversary celebration, which has yet to be announcement, but obviously, it’s coming soon. We note here that after its massive launch last February, it’s still clocking almost 200,000 average concurrent players and sits at #6 on the list of games on Steam by current players as we compose this article.